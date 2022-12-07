Roane County man sentenced for having a pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Roane County man has been sentenced for the construction of a pipe bomb.

Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Following his prison term, Bailey will be under supervised release for three years. Bailey appeared before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence on December 24, 2020. Upon execution of the warrant, officers found a complete pipe bomb along with five unfinished pipe bombs in various stages of completion. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) determined that the completed pipe bomb was a destructive device, and that Bailey did not register it with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In addition to the ATF, the West Virginia State Police also investigated the case. United States Attorney Will Thompson commended the work of both agencies when the announcement was made of Bailey’s sentencing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

