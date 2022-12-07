Roane County man sentenced for having a pipe bomb

(MGN)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Roane County man has been sentenced for the construction of a pipe bomb.

Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Following his prison term, Bailey will be under supervised release for three years. Bailey appeared before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence on December 24, 2020. Upon execution of the warrant, officers found a complete pipe bomb along with five unfinished pipe bombs in various stages of completion. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) determined that the completed pipe bomb was a destructive device, and that Bailey did not register it with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In addition to the ATF, the West Virginia State Police also investigated the case. United States Attorney Will Thompson commended the work of both agencies when the announcement was made of Bailey’s sentencing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues

Latest News

Multiple false alarm school shooting calls were made to at least 12 high schools in West...
WTAP News @ Noon - Alexa Liveshot - False Alarm School Shooting Threats at West Virginia High Schools
Jay Edwards in Belpre (2019)
State Rep Edwards pushes pipeline incentives
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS