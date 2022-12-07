State Rep Edwards pushes pipeline incentives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio State Representative Jay Edwards has provided sponsorship testimony on legislation involving natural gas infrastructure projects.

According to Representative Edwards, House Bill 685 is designed to promote expansion of gas pipelines and infrastructure. Rep. Edwards testified that House Bill 685 would give Ohio the upper hand in the development of these pipelines. He said the incentives will promote the quick expansion of the pipeline system and keep Ohio’s energy moving.

The proposed bill will provide incentives in locally designated areas called EnergizeOhio zones. The zone incentives would be for developing natural gas pipelines and the associated infrastructure. The zone designations would last five years and could be renewed for an additional five if the requirements are met.

HB 685 now awaits its second hearing in the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Washington, Meigs, Athens and Vinton counties are represented by Edwards.

