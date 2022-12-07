Student Athlete of the Week: Zoe Davis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Zoe Davis, a senior from St. Marys high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As the lone senior on this years Lady Blue Devils basketball team, Zoe is looking forward to her final high school basketball season.

Zoe has been a member of the girl’s basketball team for the last four years but only began to play competitively when she was in 7th grade.

With her senior year now halfway, Zoe hopes to make it back down to Charleston and continue her education and basketball career in college.

