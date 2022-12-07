Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expecting to see another big year in gifts

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a significant amount of toys donated to Toys for Tots in the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2021, the organization is already seeing another big holiday season.

Last year, the Toys for Tots group were able to distribute roughly 63 thousand toys in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots coordinator, Cliff Hecker says that they are expecting another big year with the amount of donations the group continues to receive.

Hecker says it is great to see this holiday season. Especially with inflation being how it is.

“But I am very pleasantly surprised as you can see behind me, we have toys coming out our ears and more coming in everyday,” says Hecker.

There is still time to donate gifts for Toys for Tots with the roughly one hundred boxes across the area.

The deadline to turning in donations is on December 16.

