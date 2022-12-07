Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

(WABI)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County.

29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Catlin Bish
Catlin Bish(WV Corrections)

Bish was allegedly traveling on the berm of the northbound lane when he struck a man who was flagging traffic for the flatbed, throwing him over the guardrail. He then continued driving for several miles.

Troopers said he pulled into a truck stop and was approached by the owner of the flatbed.

When Bish was approached, he reportedly put his hands up and said he was “not going to run anymore.”

The traffic flagger who was hit by Bish was transported to Stonewall Jackson Hospital with serious injuries.

Bish has been charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

