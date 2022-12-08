Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery

By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point.

According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two men at Buckeye Park after he had given a ride to a male and female. Yesterday Detective Tewanger and Marietta Police officers executed a search warrant at 200 block of Fay Avenue. During the search officers recovered items stolen from the victim.

Officers also allegedly uncovered evidence of marijuana trafficking along with several firearms including an illegally sawed-off shotgun. 

Ethan L. Hayes, 23, and Xavier M. Rodriguez, 17, were charged with Robbery. Taylor J. Sandy, 19, and Kaden D. Adkins, 18, were charged with Complicity to Robbery.

