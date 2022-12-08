Arts and entertainment events happening December 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 8th
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 8th

  • Allied Arts of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Photos with Santa 11 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Board Gamers at the Library from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

Friday, December 9th

  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Holiday Bazaar @ Dairy Barn Arts Center Athens, Ohio
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musical) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players
  • Finetime: The Grinch from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Live: Timmy Lee Thompson from 6 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
  • The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
  • Insured Sound Play from 8 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg VFW

Saturday, December 10th

  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Holiday Bazaar @ Dairy Barn Arts Center Athens, Ohio
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM @ North Bend State Park
  • Winter Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 AM @ Boys & Girls Club of PKB
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classess from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
  • Cruisin’ with Santa from 10 AM @ Walley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 1-3 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Ornamental from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Pet Stocking Sewing from 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Lunch with Santa from 11:30 AM @ WV Fairgrounds
  • Santa’s Magical Greenhouse from 12 PM to 3 PM @ Scotts Landscape
  • Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Met: Live in HD: Kevin Puts’ THE HOURS starts at 12:55 PM
  • Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Watercolor Holiday Camper from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 2 PM to 4 PM
  • Parkersburg Women’s Club Holly Trail 2022 from 4 PM to 7 PM
  • Henderson Christmas Cruise from 5 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musicial) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players
  • Holiday Loft Tours from 6PM to 10 PM in Marietta, Ohio
  • Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Jingle Ball 2022 from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Belpre Shrine Club
  • Movie Showing- A Christmas Story from 7 PM @ Smoot Theatre
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
  • Gloria: WV Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
  • Scott McCreery from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • 1988- Ohio’s Tribute to Hard Rock from 9:30 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, December 11th

  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Lockin’ in a Winter Wonderland from 12 PM to 4 PM @ Valley Gem
  • Santa House from 1 PM to 3 PM @ East Muskingum Park - Marietta, OH
  • Parkersburg Women’s Club Holly Trail 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musical) from 3 PM to 5 PM @ MOV Players
  • Frozen from 3 PM to 5 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Suicide Awareness Alliance from 6 PM @ Washington State Community College
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

