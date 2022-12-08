Arts and entertainment events happening December 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 8th

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

Open Sew/ Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Board Gamers at the Library from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Photos with Santa 11 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco

Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Friday, December 9th

Insured Sound Play from 8 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg VFW

The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Elementary School

Finetime: The Grinch from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

An O Henry Christmas (Musical) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players

12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem

Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco

Saturday, December 10th

Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Holiday Bazaar @ Dairy Barn Arts Center Athens, Ohio

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM @ North Bend State Park

Winter Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 AM @ Boys & Girls Club of PKB

Teen/Tween Acting Classess from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM

Cruisin’ with Santa from 10 AM @ Walley Gem Sternwheeler

Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 1-3 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Library Book Sale from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Emerson Ave Library

Ornamental from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Pet Stocking Sewing from 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Lunch with Santa from 11:30 AM @ WV Fairgrounds

Santa’s Magical Greenhouse from 12 PM to 3 PM @ Scotts Landscape

Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

The Met: Live in HD: Kevin Puts’ THE HOURS starts at 12:55 PM

Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel

Watercolor Holiday Camper from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 2 PM to 4 PM

Parkersburg Women’s Club Holly Trail 2022 from 4 PM to 7 PM

Henderson Christmas Cruise from 5 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem

An O Henry Christmas (Musicial) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players

Holiday Loft Tours from 6PM to 10 PM in Marietta, Ohio

Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Jingle Ball 2022 from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Belpre Shrine Club

Movie Showing- A Christmas Story from 7 PM @ Smoot Theatre

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle

Gloria: WV Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center

Scott McCreery from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre