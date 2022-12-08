Arts and entertainment events happening December 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 8th
- Allied Arts of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Play at the Library! from 9 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Photos with Santa 11 AM to 7 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Board Gamers at the Library from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
Friday, December 9th
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Holiday Bazaar @ Dairy Barn Arts Center Athens, Ohio
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem
- An O Henry Christmas (Musical) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players
- Finetime: The Grinch from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Live: Timmy Lee Thompson from 6 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
- The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
- Insured Sound Play from 8 PM to 11 PM @ Parkersburg VFW
Saturday, December 10th
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Holiday Bazaar @ Dairy Barn Arts Center Athens, Ohio
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM @ North Bend State Park
- Winter Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 AM @ Boys & Girls Club of PKB
- Teen/Tween Acting Classess from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
- Cruisin’ with Santa from 10 AM @ Walley Gem Sternwheeler
- Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 1-3 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friends of the Library Book Sale from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Emerson Ave Library
- Ornamental from 11 AM to 1 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Pet Stocking Sewing from 11 AM to 1 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Lunch with Santa from 11:30 AM @ WV Fairgrounds
- Santa’s Magical Greenhouse from 12 PM to 3 PM @ Scotts Landscape
- Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Met: Live in HD: Kevin Puts’ THE HOURS starts at 12:55 PM
- Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
- Watercolor Holiday Camper from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Nutcracker: WV Symphony Orchestra with the Charleston Ballet from 2 PM to 4 PM
- Parkersburg Women’s Club Holly Trail 2022 from 4 PM to 7 PM
- Henderson Christmas Cruise from 5 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem
- An O Henry Christmas (Musicial) from 6 PM to 8 PM @ MOV Players
- Holiday Loft Tours from 6PM to 10 PM in Marietta, Ohio
- Rick Poling- Piano and Dinner from 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Jingle Ball 2022 from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Belpre Shrine Club
- Movie Showing- A Christmas Story from 7 PM @ Smoot Theatre
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
- Gloria: WV Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
- Scott McCreery from 8 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- 1988- Ohio’s Tribute to Hard Rock from 9:30 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, December 11th
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Lockin’ in a Winter Wonderland from 12 PM to 4 PM @ Valley Gem
- Santa House from 1 PM to 3 PM @ East Muskingum Park - Marietta, OH
- Parkersburg Women’s Club Holly Trail 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM
- An O Henry Christmas (Musical) from 3 PM to 5 PM @ MOV Players
- Frozen from 3 PM to 5 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Suicide Awareness Alliance from 6 PM @ Washington State Community College
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 from 7 PM to 8:45 PM @ The Castle
