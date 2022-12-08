Belpre Library has special Christmas story time

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) -

The Belpre Public Library had their special monthly story time Thursday morning with Christmas cheer in the air.

Once a month, the library holds a Special story time, usually around a holiday or special topic for that month.

December’s special story time included a Christmas story, Christmas cookies and Christmas crafts.

Library Branch Manager Casey Copeland, says these events are great for kids to work on social skills by playing together.

“They’re always out there coaching each other and it’s so cute. They really learn from each other just as much as they learn by coming to the story time.”

Copeland also said it’s a good way for parents to have a social outlet.

In addition to the special monthly events, each week the library holds two story times. Mondays from 10:30-11:00 A.M. there is toddler time for children 3-years-old and under. Wednesdays from 11:00A.M.-12:00 pm is preschool story time where there are books, music, snacks, and a S.T.E.A.M. activity.

Also available at the library are books, movies, video games, comics, and even free make-and-take crafts.

Copeland says just ask the front desk for the craft, take it home and enjoy!

Copeland said she knows it’s been hard for people to get out and socialize after COVID. She says that the activities at the library are good ways to do that.

“It’s low stakes, low pressure. Just come have fun. A lot of our activities are drop in, so they don’t require registration. The Friday events, you just show up and we are happy to see you!”

You can find more information on its Facebook Page or Website.

Teens and Adults

- Friday, December 9th at 2 P.M. there is limited space in the ugly sweater and adult ornament making event. Call if you would like to attend.

- December 16th at 6P.M. - Christmas Kahoot Trivia *Registration is required.

Fun Fridays

- December 9th 3:00-5:00 P.M. - Drop In Games; Bring a Game or Try One Of Ours

- December 16th 3:00-5:00P.M. - Drop In Art; Diamond Painting Snowflakes

- December 23rd 3:00-5:00P.M. - Drop In Music; Christmas Carols *All Ages

Children

- December 12th 10:30 A.M. Toddler Time

- December 14th 11:00 A.M. Story Time

- December 19th 10:30 A.M. Toddler Time

- December 21st 11:00 A.M. Story Time

- December 30th 11:00 A.M. New Years Eve Party

