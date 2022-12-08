Fatal crash in Athens County

By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County.

According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck.

Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in a Jeep Cherokee westbound on US-50 near River Road when he struck the rear of a parked dump truck. The Jeep caught fire and was engulfed in flames. Hedges died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The dump truck was operated by Brian W. Williams, 55, also of Coolville. Williams was transported to OhioHealth O’Blennes Hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers at the Athens Post were assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Athens County Coroner’s Office, Athens County EMS, and Rome Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

