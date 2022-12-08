Homeland Security gives update on false threats at schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More information has been released from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on the school shooting hoax threats made yesterday.

Law enforcement agencies received 19 threats in 17 counties for school shootings that were false. All calls were deemed not credible.

This type of false report is more commonly known as “swatting.” Swatting has become more frequent as emergency services, or 911 centers are contacted to bring a large, armed law enforcement presence to a certain location under the pretense of a fake incident.

Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Rob Cunningham stated they are investigating the false threats and are prepared to respond again if needed. He advised the community to report all types of threats by calling 911 or through the emergency response phone app, My Mobile Witness.

