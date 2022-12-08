Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations

Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A realty group is looking to give back to organizations specializing in helping children.

Impact realty group is in the giving spirit! As the group is handing out $16 thousand through several checks to different organizations and charities that work with children.

Some including Shop with a Cop, Make a Wish and the Ronald McDonald House charities.

“There’s a lot of kids that can’t afford Christmas or their parents can’t afford. So, we put checks like this towards making their Christmas happen,” says Parkersburg police Sgt. Tomas Worstell.

Officials with the real estate group say they’re glad to have this opportunity for a second year to help the children in the area and to help organizations accomplish that goal.

“Well we founded our company on giving back to children’s charities. We especially love the Shop with a Cop program,” says Impact Realty Group owner and branch manager, Kay Price. “All the moneys that we donate go directly to the children to make better Christmas for them. It’s our second year participating. And we find that to be a wonderful charity.”

Last year, Impact Realty gave a grand total of $7 thousand to different charities both locally and nationally.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
Mary Elizabeth Curran pleaded guilty December 7 to possession with intent to distribute 40 or...
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
Former Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith has died at the age of 80.
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

Latest News

Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
Fatal crash in Athens County
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
Williamstown football team discuss its recent state title win
WTAP News @ 11 - Williamstown football team talks state title win