Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A realty group is looking to give back to organizations specializing in helping children.

Impact realty group is in the giving spirit! As the group is handing out $16 thousand through several checks to different organizations and charities that work with children.

Some including Shop with a Cop, Make a Wish and the Ronald McDonald House charities.

“There’s a lot of kids that can’t afford Christmas or their parents can’t afford. So, we put checks like this towards making their Christmas happen,” says Parkersburg police Sgt. Tomas Worstell.

Officials with the real estate group say they’re glad to have this opportunity for a second year to help the children in the area and to help organizations accomplish that goal.

“Well we founded our company on giving back to children’s charities. We especially love the Shop with a Cop program,” says Impact Realty Group owner and branch manager, Kay Price. “All the moneys that we donate go directly to the children to make better Christmas for them. It’s our second year participating. And we find that to be a wonderful charity.”

Last year, Impact Realty gave a grand total of $7 thousand to different charities both locally and nationally.

