Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge.

According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.

One of the stolen weapons not recovered is a 5.56 caliber rifle, the same caliber (although a common one) that was used in the drive-by shooting on Walker Street. Marietta PD is still investigating the Walker Street shooting. Citizens can call in tips to 740-376-2007 or anonymously on-line with their tip service.

