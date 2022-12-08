Obituary: Dayhoff, Lyle S.

Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, OH. passed away on December 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV., the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff.

Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945, and West Virginia University with a B.S. degree in Medical Technology (ASCP) and was an Army Signal Corp veteran of the Korean War.

He was employed as Clinical Laboratory Chief Technologist at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital for 12 years and served as Clinical Lab Director, Business Manager, and Director for Parkersburg Medical Associates until his retirement in 1993. He remained an active member of the American Society of Medical Technologists and the West Virginia Society of Medical Technologists until his retirement. He was a Charter Member of the Little Hocking Water Association, serving 22 years, and had been an officer on the Board of Trustees.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Pauline Sandy Dayhoff of Little Hocking, OH. His children, Jennifer (Jay) Lugibihl of Boardman, OH. Paula Dayhoff of Columbus, OH. Matthew N. (Dawn) Dayhoff of Peoria, IL, and Douglas L. (Patricia Tamagini) Dayhoff of Wakefield, MA. His daughter-in-law, Bita Dayhoff of Columbia, MD. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His sister, Ruth Ann Dayhoff of St. Marys, WV, and his brother, Carl L. (Annabelle) Dayhoff of Huntington, WV.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven L. Dayhoff, and his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and JoAnn Dayhoff.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Pastor William Dunfee officiating. The entombment will be in the Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Reno, OH.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time.

