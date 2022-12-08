Obituary: Deem, Janet Pauline Hart

By Phillip Hickman
Dec. 8, 2022
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATVs and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Christopher Deem; one sister, Shirley Morris; one brother, Bob Hart; seven grandchildren and her beloved ex-husband, Robert Deem.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ted Hart.

Per Janet and her family’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Deem family.

