Obituary: Green, Kristine Elizabeth

Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH.

She was born on November 25, 1947, in Bradford, PA, and attended Marietta College, later working for Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a long-distance operator.

She married Richard D. Green, who preceded her in death on January 28, 2003. Kristine is survived by her sons, Andrew Green of Marietta and Richard Green of Grove City, OH; 3 grandchildren: Maeghann, Joshua, and Hank Green and their mother, Ann Green; sister-in-law Naomi Green of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Dec. 12) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Putnam Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to thank the incredible nurses and caregivers at Marietta Memorial Hospital and Specialty Services Hospital at Newark and Hospice of Central Ohio for their services and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristine’s memory to Mid-Ohio Valley Humane Society, 98 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750, would be appreciated.

