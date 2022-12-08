Obituary: Ingram, Dale

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Dale was born November 2, 1944, in Eureka, WV, to Fred and Delphia Ingram. He grew up in Bens Run, WV, served in the US Army from 1965-1967, and worked as a mechanic at DuPont for 36 years. On March 4, 1966, he married the love of his life, Sarah Wells. They raised 2 daughters, Karen and Kristi.

Dale was known for his quick wit, giving heart, kind and compassionate spirit and he was also loved and respected by everyone that knew him. He had a love for the West Virginia Mountaineers and the outdoors. One of his greatest joys in life was taking his grandsons hunting on his farm. He was also the “fixer” of anything and everything. If anyone needed something fixed, whether it be mechanical or life problems, they could bring it to him, and he would always figure out a way to make it work. He always put his family first and provided for them in every way. His proudest accomplishment was his loving family. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah, daughters Karen Blevins (Randy), Kristi Burdette (Mike) grandsons Kevin “Chuck” McPeek (Jessi), Kyle McPeek (Sierra), Cole McPeek (Emily), Jake Burdette and Josh Burdette, eight great-grandchildren and his sister Sharon Kemp (Gary).

Also want to give special thanks to his kind and compassionate caregiver, Linda Grady, whom he loved adored, and Amedysis Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Ronnie Blevins officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. https://mda.donordrive.com/campaign/Dale-Ingram

