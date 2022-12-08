Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday

Dec. 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open tomorrow night.

It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays.

Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone.

Hartleben said, “We’re really going to put an emphasis on teen night for Friday night. Everyone is welcome, but we really want teens to come out. This is a safe place to hang out, it’s fun, and its a goofy synthetic ice rink, and it’s awesome. We’ll have a concession stand, and just a fun place to hang out.”

The cost to skate will be $2 to get in and $4 an hour for skate rentals.

The rink will also be available for parties at $35 an hour; to reserve the rink call city park at (304) 424-8572.

Wood County Recreation Commission plans on keeping the rink open until some time in March, more information when it is about to close will be posted on Wood County Recreation Commission - Facebook

