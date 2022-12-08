ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A holiday staple is returning to St. Marys this Christmas season.

Following a 2 year break due to COVID, The Singing Christmas Tree is returning to St. Marys.

The concert will be filled with traditional Christmas carols that everyone can sing along to.

Joe Safety talked about the reason behind the song selection.

Safety said, “Pretty much the ones that people associate with being the most common ones this time of year. We thought that it would make it seem more festive that way. We’re going to try it this way this year, and see how it works. It might change from year to year, but we hope to continue it for a long time.”

The concert will take place Friday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church Life Center in St. Marys.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.