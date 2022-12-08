The Singing Christmas Tree is returning to St. Marys

St. Marys singing Christmas tree
St. Marys singing Christmas tree(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A holiday staple is returning to St. Marys this Christmas season.

Following a 2 year break due to COVID, The Singing Christmas Tree is returning to St. Marys.

The concert will be filled with traditional Christmas carols that everyone can sing along to.

Joe Safety talked about the reason behind the song selection.

Safety said, “Pretty much the ones that people associate with being the most common ones this time of year. We thought that it would make it seem more festive that way. We’re going to try it this way this year, and see how it works. It might change from year to year, but we hope to continue it for a long time.”

The concert will take place Friday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church Life Center in St. Marys.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
Mary Elizabeth Curran pleaded guilty December 7 to possession with intent to distribute 40 or...
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
Former Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith has died at the age of 80.
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

Latest News

Parkesburg ice rink
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide
Fatal crash in Athens County
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations
Impact Realty Group gives out checks adding up to $16 thousand for different organizations