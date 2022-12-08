Veterans come together on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor the over 2,403 Americans killed this day 81 years ago.

Veterans and people from the community were at the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony in Parkersburg and Marietta.

The Parkersburg Ceremony was at 2:00 P.M. at Point Park. 15 veteran organizations came together to hold the events. 14 wreaths were placed in the river.

The Marietta Ceremony was at 5:00 P.M. at the Muskingum Park. Six organizations dropped six wreaths into the river over the putnam street bridge.

Officials said putting the wreaths in the water was to commemorate the water deaths that occurred on this day over 81 years ago.

Gene Venham is the AMVETS commander of Marietta Post 1788.

He said these types of ceremonies help everyone remember the importance of these days in history.

“I’ve spent 30 years in the military so it means a lot to me. I’ve got young kids growing up that I want them to understand why we do this and the importance that it’s part of keeping America free.”

Darin Shrewsberry is the commander for VFW Post 1212.

Shrewsberry said days of remembrance are important for veterans.

”Wood County alone, Alexa, has 7,000 veterans in it. And some of them choose to take part and some of them can’t take part, so this is a way for them, especially being on the news, a way for them to be a part of it on their couch if they can’t make it out and to also remember their service.”

He said these ceremonies make him proud.

“It makes me feel proud to be a Wood County Residence and a resident of West Virginia because… historically West Virginia has always been about their veterans and I think this is just another tribute to that.”

