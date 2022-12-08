Washington State Community College to hold candlelight vigil for those lost to suicide

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will be holding a vigil this sunday for those lost to suicide.

Washington State Community College dean of student success, Kathy Temple-Miller says that the college is thankful to have the opportunity to hold this vigil.

College officials say they want to bring the community together during this time to provide support for families and those impacted by suicide.

Temple-Miller says this will be much needed with the holidays being close.

“Winter is an especially difficult time. The holidays, you think of so many family traditions that occur around this time period. And continuing on without those loved ones can be especially difficult. While others are celebrating and singing their Christmas carols, it can be especially important to find others that are able to come together and support each other as one common community,” says Temple-Miller.

The candlelight vigil will be taking place this Sunday at six in the evening.

