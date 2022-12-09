Central Ohio faces measles outbreak - Local health official recommends being vigilant

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - There is currently a measles outbreak in central Ohio. Here’s what you need to know.

The Washington County Health Department confirms they have not seen any cases.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has also confirmed zero cases reported in their counties. That includes Wood, Pleasants, Calhoun, Ritchie, Roane, and Wirt.

Still Washington County Health Department’s Director of Nursing Angie Rarey says it’s possible for cases to spread to our area, pointing out that there have been cases in Columbus.

“Columbus isn’t that far. It’s 90 minutes. So, I mean, especially with everyone traveling this time of year, we have to be vigilant and be on the lookout for anyone who may or may not be sick around us,” she said.

Rarey emphasizes handwashing and taking precautions around sick people.

Rarey was told the outbreak was driven by a lack of vaccinations.

“For kids, it’s a two-dose series. They get the first dose around a year old and then a second dose right before kindergarten. It’s a relatively easy series with little to no side effects,” she said.

While that is the recommended time frame, you can get vaccinated at any other age - just not when you’re pregnant, according to Rarey.

Symptoms can include a fever, rash, light sensitivity, and a cough. Rarey says fevers are typically 103 to 105 degrees. When people are hospitalized due to the measles, it’s usually due to the fever.

Rarey says, while rashes aren’t always a symptom, it typically appears on the face then spreads to the chest and extremities. This usually occurs a few days after the fever.

If you start getting symptoms, contact your doctor. If you do have the measles, Rarey says you should remain in isolation until the fifth day after the rash goes away.

You can call the Washington County Health Department to schedule a vaccination appointment at 740-374-2782.

