Christmas is coming to St. Marys this weekend

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

There will be the singing Christmas tree concert today and Sunday, but also have a Christmas parade sandwiched in between.

The parade will take place on Saturday starting at 6 pm and will travel through the city.

According to Joe Safety the size of the parade has changed over the years.

Safety said, “It’s just gotten bigger and bigger every year. A lot more participation with floats and there are prizes for various categories of participation.”

The parade will start at the St. Marys Marina and travel down Main St. through the town.

