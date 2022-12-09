Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South

Robert Shockey - Utility, Parkersburg South

Casey Stanley - Kicker, Parkersburg

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Gage Wright - Linebacker, Parkersburg South

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Demetrius Gearheart - Defensive Line, Parkersburg South

Turner Garretson - Linebacker, Parkersburg South

Triston Walker - Defensive Back, Parkersburg South

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin Barlett - Parkersburg

David Parsons - Parkersburg

