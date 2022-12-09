Class AAA all-state teams announced by W. Va. Sportswriters Association
On Friday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the Class AAA all-state teams in football for the 2022 season. Some members of the Parkersburg Big Reds and Parkersburg South Patriots were represented on the team.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Cyrus Traugh - Wide Receiver, Parkersburg South
Robert Shockey - Utility, Parkersburg South
Casey Stanley - Kicker, Parkersburg
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Gage Wright - Linebacker, Parkersburg South
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Demetrius Gearheart - Defensive Line, Parkersburg South
Turner Garretson - Linebacker, Parkersburg South
Triston Walker - Defensive Back, Parkersburg South
HONORABLE MENTION
Austin Barlett - Parkersburg
David Parsons - Parkersburg
