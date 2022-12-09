Domestic violence cases traditionally increase during the holidays

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Although the holidays can be a time for togetherness, for some spending the holidays with others may be dangerous.

Officials with Eve Incorporated — a women’s shelter — say that cases involving domestic violence normally increase during the holidays.

Shelter director, Jessica Dearth says that a lot of the stresses and financial burden that can come with the holidays can cross over into the relationships during this time period.

Officials say that normally, cases and calls of domestic violence will be reported in later months — such as January and February — because of families trying to stay together during this time despite the abuse.

“We always encourage people to reach out. It does seem like it’s better to keep the family together during the holidays, but really your safety is the biggest concern. And if it’s unsafe then you need to reach out and get help,” says Dearth.

If you are in need of seeking help or assistance because of domestic violence, you can go to Eve Incorporated’s site by clicking this link.

You can also dial Eve’s office number is 740-374-5820 and its hotline is 740-374-5819.

