Edward Kehl signs with Ohio Christian University for golf

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Edward Kehl, a senior golfer from Warren high school has signed with Ohio Christian University to continue his golfing career in college.

In his high school career, Edward has been named as a two time al district second team member, first team all district member and district tournament champion.

Edward will now be golfing for the Trailblazers and studying criminal justice with an intended career choice as a profiler.

