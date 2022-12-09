Local FedEx distribution center opens for business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running.

According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street.

Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that the company would “contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.”

In that same statement, FedEx stated that the area’s strong local workforce for recruiting was a part of the reason they chose to set up here.

County Commissioner Jimmy Colombo is excited about the development.

“Let’s just keep - all keep our fingers crossed and this could be a great Christmas present for our whole community,” he said.

Colombo believes that a strong global company like FedEx moving here bolsters the area’s reputation. He hopes that that, on top of having other local areas that are good for development, makes the area more desirable to other businesses.

