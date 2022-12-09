Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge

Salvation Army National red kettle challenge
Salvation Army National red kettle challenge
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening the Marietta and Parkersburg Salvation Army participated in the National Red Kettle Challenge.

The goal of this challenge is to raise $1.5 million across the nation to provide funding for shelters, angel tree programs and general Salvation Army usage.

Major Anthony Rowe of the Parkersburg Salvation Army said without the community being so giving his job Friday evening wouldn’t have been as joyful.

“What I’ve seen so far with this community is just love, the heart and the caring for people that are less fortunate they’ve come out in droves for the Angel Tree, they’ve come out in droves to donate to the red kettle. It has been amazing, the heart of this community is amazing,” Major Rowe said.

If you missed today’s challenge Red kettle campaigns locally will be available until Christmas eve.

