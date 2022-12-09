Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second time in as many years Mister Bee Potato Chips has been voted best WV-made food product.

Many in Parkersburg say that the local potato chip was something they were raised on so it brings a sense of nostalgia.

General Manager, Rob Graham, says he believes the uniqueness of the chip is what has created them to be a staple across the state.

“I think by being unique that it’s created a great following. People that grew up in Parkersburg they grew up on it and they’ve moved away and every time they’re back in town they’re always picking up our chips and people traveling through the state pick them up,” Graham said.

Graham says he hopes that the company can go for three in a row next year and he is confident they will continue pushing out good product.

