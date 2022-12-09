Obituary: Deem, Robert “Bob” Clinton

Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away on December 5, 2022. He has gone to be with the lord and the love of his life, JoAnn. He was born July 15, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Kermit Alonzo and Emily Taylor Deem.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949, where he played the bass horn in the Big Red marching band. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from E.I., Dupont, after thirty-three years. He was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church for over sixty years, where he was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class and sang in the Chancel Choir and Praise Hymns. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. He enjoyed traveling, camping in the RV, golfing, and making custom golf clubs. He was an avid Parkersburg High School Big Red and WVU Sports fan.

Bob Deem was a kind, generous, caring, and loving Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was dedicated to his family and his church. He loved creating works of art, but mostly woodworking. His Christian ministry was living a life of faith and making small pocket crosses that he handed out to anyone he met. You will find small crosses all over the mid-Ohio Valley and across the country. His craftsmanship is evident in almost every room at Stout Memorial UMC as well as his home.

He is survived by his daughter Cathy Lynn Ferris (Michael) of Mineral Wells, grandson Chad Michael Corbin (Danielle) of Albuquerque, NM, great-grandson Charlie Cooper Corbin of Albuquerque, and niece Dianna Deem Hess (Dennis) of Parkersburg, Janine Myers Durban of Morgantown, John Myers (Melinda) of Charlotte, NC and Mary Ann Taylor Nelson (Todd) of Gladstone MI.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Taylor Deem, and brother Donald G. Deem and niece Vicke Taylor Ahlgren of Gladstone, MI.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Committee, Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad Street, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

