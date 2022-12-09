Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.

Boss is up to date on all of his vaccinations.

If you are looking to adopt Boss or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

