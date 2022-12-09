Shrimp and Rice by Tina Noll
Submitted by Tina Noll of Warren, New Jersey
WARREN, NJ (WTAP) - This recipe is a family favorite that I serve every year for Christmas Eve. It is a recipe that was given to me by a family member. It’s a delicious dish that can be served with a salad, rolls or biscuits and you have a wonderful meal!
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
2 lbs. cooked peelt shrimp
1 tbsp. lemon juice
3 tbsp. oil
6 servings of cooked rice
2 tbsp. butter
1/4 cup minced green pepper
1/4 cup minced onion
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/4 tsp. mace
Dash of paprika
1 can tomato soup
1 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup slivered almonds
Directions:
In Ziploc, sprinkle shrimp with lemon juice & oil.
Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Melt butter in frying pan & sautee peppers & onions.
Put shrimp, rice, sautéed veggies in baking dish.
Add rest of ingredients except almonds & mix.
Sprinkle paprika & almonds on top of dish.
Bake 30 minutes @ 350 degrees.
