Shrimp and Rice by Tina Noll

WARREN, NJ (WTAP) - This recipe is a family favorite that I serve every year for Christmas Eve. It is a recipe that was given to me by a family member. It’s a delicious dish that can be served with a salad, rolls or biscuits and you have a wonderful meal!

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs. cooked peelt shrimp

1 tbsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. oil

6 servings of cooked rice

2 tbsp. butter

1/4 cup minced green pepper

1/4 cup minced onion

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. mace

Dash of paprika

1 can tomato soup

1 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup slivered almonds

Directions:

In Ziploc, sprinkle shrimp with lemon juice & oil.

Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Melt butter in frying pan & sautee peppers & onions.

Put shrimp, rice, sautéed veggies in baking dish.

Add rest of ingredients except almonds & mix.

Sprinkle paprika & almonds on top of dish.

Bake 30 minutes @ 350 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.