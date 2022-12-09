Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar.

Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar.

Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the importance of contests like this.

“A lot of times we like to find contests or grants that we can raise money for the K-9 unit because police K-9s are not cheap. They do require vet care, food, training, and things like that.”

The calendar that Drago is in can be purchased at Protecting K9 Heroes.

Proceeds from the calendar sales will go to help K9s across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.