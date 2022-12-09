Wood County Sheriff K-9 is featured in a calendar

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Protecting K9 Heroes held a contest for K9′s around the country to be featured in a calendar.

Drago was one of the winners of the contest and is representing his birth month of April in the calendar.

Drago’s handler, Sergeant Taylor Phillips, talked about the importance of contests like this.

“A lot of times we like to find contests or grants that we can raise money for the K-9 unit because police K-9s are not cheap. They do require vet care, food, training, and things like that.”

The calendar that Drago is in can be purchased at Protecting K9 Heroes.

Proceeds from the calendar sales will go to help K9s across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence
Fatal crash in Athens County
Parkesburg ice rink
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
Man arrested on firearms theft charge

Latest News

This is Home: Peal Harbor Remembrance Day
This Is Home: Remembering Pearl Harbor
Salvation Army National red kettle challenge
Local Salvation Army’s participate in National Red Kettle Challenge
Mister Bee potato chips was voted best WV-made food product
Domestic violence cases traditionally increase during the holidays
Domestic violence cases traditionally increase during the holidays