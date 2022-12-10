Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser

Latke fundraiser
Latke fundraiser(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser.

Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes.

“It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can I turn this into something more,” Kreinik said.

Kreinik partnered with the rotary club to donate feminine hygiene products to Edison Middle School. All proceeds raised will be donated to all students in need.

“Well, it helps young women and that’s the whole thing because my wife used to help a lot of young women. It was between her and the school nurse, a lot of the girls who couldn’t afford these things would come to my wife or come to the nurse to get products,” Kreinik said.

Kreinik says he will continue to make latkes as long as it benefits those in need in our communities.

