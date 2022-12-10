Locals voice concerns - Jackson Park Pool finances and design discussed at city council meeting

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council held a meeting Thursday, in which many topics were discussed.

A major point of conversation was the Jackson Park Pool.

The night started out with a passionate public forum.

Multiple residents expressed their concerns over the design of Jackson Park Pool, which was finalized last week.

Accessibility and cost were the main complaints. Much of that conversation surrounded the water slides, which replaced the splash pad in the design.

For instance, the height requirement drew concerns over age accessibility.

One local said, “You’re going to have a lot of four and five year olds that aren’t able to use the slide and I think that that’s really important to pay attention to, especially when we’re talking about activities for younger kids.”

The slides are projected to cost around $1.5 million.

Council members Kim Williams and Chris Mancuso echoed public concerns about the cost. They highlighted a splash pad as a cheaper, more inclusive option.

Mancuso said, “I am not comfortable with that price because the waterslides to me seem like an exorbitant amount of money for one amenity that I don’t think is going to be beneficial to our community as a whole.”

For pool entry, Williams said that the two proposed chair-lifts don’t cut it.

One woman with disabilities spoke out about it in the public comments section.

She said, “So I’m sure I’d have to get someone to help me get on the chairlift to get in the pool, to get out of the pool, and I just think that zero entry into the pool would be so much better for me to keep my dignity in being able to do something on my own without getting assistance.”

Melissa Elam was one of the council members who backed up the finalized plan.

She said, “I’ve gotten a lot of feedback of people saying ‘We cannot wait. This is great. The slide looks great. We can’t wait.’ I have not received anybody that has said, you know, this is a terrible idea.”

Elam added that not all people with disabilities are against the chairlift entry design.

“We also had somebody earlier, you know, that was here who had limited mobility and was for the chairlifts…,” she said.

Elam defended the chairlifts over alternatives suggested like zero entry.

She said, “As far as the ADA accessibility and that kind of stuff, we also wanted to make sure we weren’t messing up the pool for potential swim teams and things like that so, you know, are we going to put a ramp in the middle of it? Are we going to do zero entry into it that is gonna interfere with it? So all of these were very thoughtful things that went into it. And those lifts are not going to be locked up and made this big spectacle. Those need to be out there and available...,”

Mancuso criticized the pool planning process. He said they should have included more public input, expressing that there should have been a public forum in which all of the public was invited to one location so officials could hear everyone’s opinion.

“We haven’t had that true, open public input. I think we all are coming to this table with different interests and concerns because we’re being told different things so...I guess I wish this process had been done more inclusively to include more public opinion because then we wouldn’t necessarily have to sit up here and debate whether or not a $2 million pool is worth it. We would’ve gotten feedback on if people even wanted a $2 million pool,” he said.

City council finalized the estimate of how much things will cost during the meeting. It’s projected to be around $4.8 to $6.2 million.

Council also approved a resolution on what the funding options are for the project. Those options are money from the capital reserve account, bank financing, and grants.

The next step is the bidding process, in which the city seeks out contractors to get on board with the project.

You can find a copy of the finalized pool design plan by clicking the link below. Scroll to the last pages and you will see it.

Professional Memo (vienna-wv.com)

WTAP will be running a story Sunday in which we’ll talk about other topics covered at the meeting. The baseball and soccer fields resolution and a potential shift in leadership of recreation sports will be included.

