Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday

MOV Toys for Tots
MOV Toys for Tots(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm.

The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm.

Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about how collections have been going so far this year.

Hecker said, “We’ve had a very good year thanks to the community. I mean it takes a village so to speak. We’ve had a very very good year, but we have a lot of kids to help.”

Among all of the amazing donations, they are asking to keep the older kids in mind as well.

Some suggestions toys for tots has for older kids is makeup sets, hair accessories, nail polish, fishing poles, and sleeping bags.

They will be collecting donations through the week, and will have multiple drives like the ones held Saturday.

For more information on when and where toy drives will be this week visit Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots - Facebook

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
Parkesburg ice rink
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is open.
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
Fatal crash in Athens County
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

Latke fundraiser
Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser
Cram the Cruiser food drive
Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive
Funding and concerns over the finalized Jackson Park Pool design were discussed.
Locals voice concerns - Jackson Park Pool finances and design discussed at city council meeting
Washington County Health Department gives health advice regarding the measles outbreak in...
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County Health Department shares health safety about measles