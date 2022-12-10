Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm.

The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm.

Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about how collections have been going so far this year.

Hecker said, “We’ve had a very good year thanks to the community. I mean it takes a village so to speak. We’ve had a very very good year, but we have a lot of kids to help.”

Among all of the amazing donations, they are asking to keep the older kids in mind as well.

Some suggestions toys for tots has for older kids is makeup sets, hair accessories, nail polish, fishing poles, and sleeping bags.

They will be collecting donations through the week, and will have multiple drives like the ones held Saturday.

For more information on when and where toy drives will be this week visit Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots - Facebook

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.