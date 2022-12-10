Ohio State Highway Patrol hosts ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

Cram the Cruiser food drive
Cram the Cruiser food drive(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The OSHP hosted their annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive at the Walmart in Marietta.

Many came out to donate non perishable items, money and more that would benefit Gospel Mission food pantry.

Sergeant Dustin Payne says that the generosity every year can only be described as the Christmas spirit.

He also added that gathering and meeting the community on a non emergency basis is a good way to build relationships with the community they serve.

“It’s the Christmas spirit and it’s this time of year that everybody seems to be a little more generous which is awesome. We’re coming out here and just trying to do the best we can to serve our community, to help the people out in our community because they’ve given us so much support over the years that we want to do what we can to give back and the generosity today has been overwhelming,” Payne said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

