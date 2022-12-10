Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, December 8, a Parkersburg woman was sentenced to prison for a fentanyl crime.

Toni Johnson, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to a news release, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.

Johnson pleaded guilty in August of 2022.

Mary Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, December 7. She and Johnson were arrested in part of a drug sweep.

