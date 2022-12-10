VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday’s Vienna city council meeting covered many topics. One that stirred up debate was sports leadership involving the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association also known as the VRIA.

Sports in Vienna are currently under split leadership - that means some are run by the city and some are run by the VRIA.

Now the VRIA is requesting to oversee all sports and concessions.

VRIA Member Melissa Elam, who is also a part of city council, told WTAP it’s about efficiency.

“It makes a lot more sense to have leadership united over all the sports programs as opposed to having competing sports programs,” she said.

One local baseball coach voiced his opposition in the public comment period. He said his young daughter currently plays for the soccer program under the VRIA and it isn’t run well. He said his daughter’s team is coached by a 14-year-old.

“If baseball is going to be ran the same exact way the program that my daughter plays for - here’s your final outcome. I’m out,” he said.

Council Member Kim Williams also challenged the request, saying that she doesn’t believe the VRIA has the capacity to lead all sports. She also pointed to the way the VRIA has handled the baseball and soccer fields resolution.

“They’re saying ‘oh you know we can take all these sports programs under our wings’ and they’re not communicating with the people who are actually, you know, doing baseball, softball, etc,” Williams said.

The VRIA has faced fierce criticism from members of the baseball community for refusing to communicate with people impacted by the baseball and soccer fields resolution.

Charlie Taylor, a local baseball coach, spoke during the public comment period.

“As a side note, the members of the VRIA still refuse to meet with or communicate with any of us. It’s hard to find a solution for everyone when they will not communicate at all and this includes Melissa,” he said.

The resolution replaces three Jackson Park ball fields with youth soccer fields. Some locals are worried it will make program cuts inevitable.

The VRIA voted for the measure, which then passed through the park board, and then passed through city council.

Elam defended the VRIA for not engaging with concerned locals after the measure passed. She said the VRIA doesn’t have the power to make further changes.

“Even though it impacted baseball, VRIA was not a managing entity of baseball so the baseball folks could come and ask us all these questions and want to work on things but the city had already made the decision and the city is over baseball…,,” she told WTAP.

During the city council meeting Elam said, “They [the VRIA] weren’t going to cross over and interject and try to impose solutions that they really didn’t have authority to do and so the move was then that they wanted to bring it all under one umbrella so that they can now do that.”

The VRIA’s leadership request will first be sent to the park board.

Some members of the baseball community have been in communication with a couple city council members in an attempt to find an alternative solution.

Council Member Chris Mancuso said he’s invited VRIA members to attend a sit-down meeting with some city council members and the baseball community but the request was declined.

For more background on the baseball and soccer fields resolution, click on the link below.

