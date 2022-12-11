The community gathers for Saint Marys’ annual Christmas parade

Floats drive through Saint Marys.
Floats drive through Saint Marys.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Saint Mary’s community kicked the holiday spirit into full gear Saturday night.

The annual Christmas parade made its way through town, spreading cheer throughout the streets. Candy was thrown, Santa hats were worn, and batons were twirled. One float even blew bubbles into the crowd.

People lined the streets in anticipation of the incoming floats and kids had their candy bags ready. They waved, watching the floats make their way through town.

It’s a tradition that brings people together every year to feel the magic of this special season. It surely wasn’t a silent night Saturday night.

