One dead after house fire
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home.
Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire.
Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street.
Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them two people were living in the home.
Captain Alford said firefighters found a person while searching the home.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died.
Their identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
