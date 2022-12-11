One dead following a shooting in Gallia County

A family member was taken into custody as a suspect
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) -

One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia County.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regard to a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one person.

According to Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 2:51 P.M. the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a shooting that had happened at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South.

Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S. responded.

The male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.

And the Sheriff said there is no threat to the community at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is open.
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Santa Claus run
Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run
Vienna Walmart Shop with a Cop
Wood County first responder agencies participate in annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event
La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway
A local baseball coach speaks out against the VRIA's request.
VRIA requests to oversee all Vienna sports - pushback ensues