One dead following a shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) -

One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia County.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regard to a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one person.

According to Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 2:51 P.M. the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a shooting that had happened at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South.

Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S. responded.

The male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.

And the Sheriff said there is no threat to the community at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.

