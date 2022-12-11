One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A woman has died following a motorcycle crash on Williams Highway on Sunday.

According to a news release on the Wood County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, the crash occurred on the 100 block of Williams Highway on Sunday, December 11,2022.

The release states the call was for a motorcycle crash with injuries and an unresponsive female being given CPR. While en-route to the scene, deputies were told another person had left the scene of the crash and possibly walked north from the incident.

A women with severe injuries was found at the scene. The release states it appeared she was not the driver of the 2021 Harley Davidson when it crashed. The Wood County Crash Team was called.

While units were on scene, Phillip Kelley, age 35, approached the scene and was determined to have been the driver of the motorcycle when it crashed.

During the course of the crash investigation, the woman had passed away due to injuries from the crash.

Sgt. Mike Ritchie arrested Kelley on DUI Causing Death and Leaving the Scene with Death.

Kelly was transported to the Wood County Holding Center and was later arraigned before Mag. Joe Kuhl and released on $10,000 cash bond.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department is not releasing the name of the female passenger at this time.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

