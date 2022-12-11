Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) -

UPDATE

The names of those involved have been released by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

A release by Sheriff Champlin says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio has passed away as a results of the injuries he sustained from the Sunday shooting.

Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis was taken into custody at the scene and has been incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail.

As we reported earlier, a call came in just before 3 P.M. of a shooting at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South.

Below is an updated photo of Bobby Coon provided by Sheriff Champlin.

Bobby Coon has been incarcerated at the Gallia County Jail. (Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin)

Original story posted at 6:48 P.M. December 11, 2022

One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia County.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regard to a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one person.

According to Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 2:51 P.M. the Gallia County 911 center received a call of a shooting that had happened at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South.

Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S. responded.

The male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.

And the Sheriff said there is no threat to the community at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.

