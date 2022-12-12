83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek

A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday Washington State.

Firefighters said the 83-year-old man drove off a road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. KPTV reports he was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights and causing him to swerve off the side of the road.

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside. Officials said he could not find his cell phone and was unable to get out of his vehicle. He reportedly made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

The man eventually found his cell phone when it beeped because it was low on battery, authorities said. He then called 911 for help.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. and used ladders to get to the man and bring him to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with chest injuries, an ankle injury and effects from exposure to cold weather.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway
The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is open.
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Santa Claus run
Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run
Vienna Walmart Shop with a Cop
Wood County first responder agencies participate in annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One dead following a shooting in Gallia County
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon