Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation.

“It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.

Astorg companies — Astorg Auto and iPacket — are coming together to donate over $20 thousand to Camden Clark’s mammogram fund.

“I think it’s so important for the community to get involved with things like this,” says Astorg iPacket co-founder and chief executive officer, Seve Astorg. “It really just benefits just about everybody and kind of put your money where your mouth is. A lot of people are coming together for a good cause. And we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Officials with the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and the Camden Clark Foundation are thankful for these donations and say that this will go a long way to helping those in the community who are unable to afford a mammogram check.

“Just couldn’t be more grateful to have such wonderful people in the community step forward and support our efforts in trying to take care of each other. It validates that we all believe in reducing barriers to care is the right thing to do,” says Camden Clark Foundation executive director, Kim Couch.

Tri-State Roofing’s Spartan Foundation is also making a significant donation to the medical center’s cardiac care program of $105 thousand. These funds will be used for a new machine for the cardio care department.

