More information released in fatal motorcycle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More information has been released about a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office news release, Marie DeBerry of Parkersburg was pronounced deceased upon arrival at WVU Camden Clark on December 11. The crash occurred in the 100 block of Williams Highway.

DeBerry was the passenger on a 2021 Harley Davidson driven by Phillip Christoph Kelly and succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

Kelly was arrested and charged with DUI Causing Death and Leaving the Scene with Death. Kelly has since posted a $10,000 cash bond.

