Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run

Santa Claus run
Santa Claus run(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956.

Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these years.

“As chief it’s important to keep good traditions, good traditions. During COVID a lot of the community used the Santa Claus run,” Pracht said. “We love it. Most people grew up in this community so they had it when they were little and to be able to see the smiling faces on all these kids now. Now we’ve thrown in collecting donations for the Gospel Mission for the westside of Harmar Village.”

Pracht hopes to keep the Santa Claus run as a staple within the community.

