Obituary: Becker, Robert Russell

Robert Russell Becker, 57, of Marietta, passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022. He was born in Marietta to Robert Larry and Kay (Dotson) Becker on October 15, 1965.

Bobby was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, and, most importantly, he was a friend to all. After high school, he attended Ohio University and majored in business and had too many crazy stories to mention.

Following college, Bobby went to work at Marietta Industrial Enterprises, where he worked for five years before taking a position with Globe Metallurgical in Beverly in 1993. He worked his way to the position of Head of Purchasing for all North American Ferro Globe facilities.

Bobby was an avid bourbon collector and enjoyed telling everyone about the rare bottles he managed to procure. He once won a chance to purchase a very rare and sought-after bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle. The catch was that he had to fly to Boise, ID, to get it. He was so excited to have this chance and made it happen.

Bobby was a huge sports fan as well. He enjoyed watching football and baseball anytime he could catch a game in person or on TV. He was a loyal OSU fan .... “Go Bucks!” and loved the New York Yankees. His greatest love of all, though, was his family.

On August 24, 1991, Bobby married the love of his life, Meredith Raelle Hess. Together they had three children Bailey Raelle Becker of Marietta, Griffin Russell Becker of Columbus, and Sydney Raegan Becker of Marietta.

Bobby was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Alpha and Beatrice Becker, maternal grandparents Russell and Joan Dotson, and in-laws Charles and Pam Hess.

Surviving is his wife Meredith; children Bailey, Griffin (Luisa), and Sydney; parents Bob and Kay Becker; brothers Brent (Becci) Becker and Mike (Jackie) Becker. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Jeff (Mary Jo) Hess, Chris (Sherri) Hess, and Jason (Sarah) Hess and numerous nieces and nephews and a great-niece.

Lastly, Bobby loved his fur babies, Dexter, Margo, and Mocha. They are already lost without him.

Bobby, Thank you for 32 years of laughter, memories, and, most of all, your undivided attention, love, and support. Thank you for choosing me. I would do it all over again! I love you forever and always – Meredith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, December 14th, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with Rev. Douglas Thompson officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 pm Tuesday with the family present from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby’s name can be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

