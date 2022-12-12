Obituary: Collins, Jaunita Lou

Jaunita Lou Collins, 82, of Pullman, WV, departed this life Friday, December 9, 2022, at her residence.

She was born December 16, 1939, on Long Run, in Greenwood, WV, a daughter of the late Orvil L. Stevens and Mollie Thelma (Jenkins) Stevens.

Jaunita worked for 36 years as a seamstress and retired from Economy Industries of Harrisville and Pennsboro Manufacturing. She then went to work for Simonton Windows in Ellenboro, WV, for 9 years, in production. She was a longtime member of the Pullman United Methodist Church and the Farm Women’s Club of Doddridge County. Jaunita enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, tending to her flower gardens, watching birds at the bird feeders, and playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Thelma Marie Hyer (James) of Spencer, WV, Natalie Kay Collins of Houston, TX, Robert Leroy Collins III (Roxanne) of Loxahatchee, FL, Clyde “Eddie” Edward Collins of Pullman, WV, and Theresa Lynn Collins of Pullman, WV; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Leroy Collins; son, Orvil Ray Collins; and siblings, Leonard Stevens, Betty White, Ida Mae McCutchan, Clay Hammond, Cecil Stevens, and Don Stevens.

Services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Pullman United Methodist Church in Pullman, WV. Burial will follow in the Pullman Cemetery in Pullman, WV Visitation will take Monday from 4-8 pm at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, and for 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday, at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

