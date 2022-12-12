Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”

William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell.

Bill was a graduate of Dunbar High School Class of 1955. He attended Marietta College Night School, completing various technical and management courses and seminars.

He worked for Union Carbide Chemicals from 1955-1959 before entering the US Military. He served in the United States Air Force from 1959-163 based in Myrtle Beach, SC, where he was honorably discharged from his Aircraft Armament Systems Technician job.

After Bill left the service, he was employed by Borg-Warner Chemicals. He started as a research assistant in the technical department, then as a Plated Products Engineer in the sales department, Product Service Specialist sales department, Design Development Specialist, and as Manager of Design Services in the technical Department. When GE Plastics bought out Borg-Warner, Mr. Cottrell transferred to Louisville, KY, for is Application Development Engineer position for GE Plastics. After two years in KY, GE moved him back to a position based in the Tech Center and customer service at GE Plastics in Washington, WV. Bill traveled and lived in many places with his job, including Parkersburg, Louisville, CT, Ohio, and Europe.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1976, he married the love of his life, Norma L. Slider Cottrell, and their lifelong saying they lived by was, “Apart we are nothing; together we are Everything.”

Bill was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church, where over the years, he served on many teams, including the Stewardship team, Greeters team, Wednesday Night Meal team, Choir member, Sunday School teacher, decorating team, `”Sons of the Carpenter” team, Baptist Men, Building and Grounds team and lead a team of men to build a Habitat House.

Bill’s hobbies and things he enjoyed were designing and constructing his homes over the years he lived, mowing grass, designing flower gardens and landscaping, traveling in his motor home, boating and golfing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma of 43 years, brother, Jackie “Jack” Cottrell, sisters Arlene, Rosalyn Marie, and Gloria, brother-in-law George Young; sisters-in-law, Carol and Katie Slider.

Left behind is his daughter, Lela Ronan of Sarasota, FL; granddaughter, Morgan of Sarasota, FL, and Maggie of Chicago, IL.; great-grandson, Julian; one brother, Robert (Doris) of TX, one sister, Brenda Young of Parkersburg; one sister-in-law Ginny Cottrell and several nieces and nephews. Also, his biggest companion was his special dog, his white Westie Maddee Gracie. A special thank you to his special caregivers and friends over the last 3 1/2 years, Julie Morgan and Kari Joy, along with the Bright Star Care team, and over the past few months, Rockland Ridge Care Team and Amedysis Hospice Team for all their compassion and care.

Services will be Sunday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg, with Pastor Rick Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home in Parkersburg Sunday 1-2 pm.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Fairlawn Baptist Church or Gideon Bible Ministry.

